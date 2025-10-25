Launching today
Parallax by Gradient
Host LLMs across devices sharing GPU to make your AI go brrr
Your local AI just leveled up to multiplayer. Parallax is the easiest way to build your own AI cluster to run the best large language models across devices, no matter their specs or location.
Hello Product Hunt 👋,
Everyone loves free, private LLMs. But today, they’re still not as scalable or easy to use as they should be.
We’ve always felt that local AI should be as powerful as it is personal, and this is why we built Parallax.
Parallax started from a simple question: what if your laptop could host more than just a small model? What if you could tap in to other devices — friends, teammates, your other machines — and run something much bigger, together?
We made that possible. It’s the first framework to serve models, fully distributedly, across devices, regardless of hardware or location.
No one will ever be gpu-poor again!
In benchmarks, Parallax already surpasses other popular local AI projects and frameworks, and this is just the beginning. We’re working on LLM inference optimization techniques and deeper system-level improvements to make local AI faster, smoother, and so natural it feels almost invisible.
Parallax is completely free to use, and we’d love for you to try it and build with us!
Parallax by Gradient
Hi everyone, this is Eric, co-founder of Gradient.
The Gradient team behind Parallax is a group of engineers and scientists driven by a shared belief that open intelligence will be one of humanity’s most important assets.
And that’s why we are working on foundation models and rebuilding the training & serving stacks to push the frontier of open intelligence.
In short, Gradient focuses on the creation and delivery of open intelligence.
Parallax is our first step in making access to intelligence feel as easy turning on a light.
And we have a lot more exciting stuff coming up so stay tuned!
To contribute to Parallax: https://github.com/GradientHQ/parallax
To learn more about us: https://gradient.network