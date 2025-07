Pagy is praised for its simplicity and ease of use, making it an ideal choice for content-focused users. Reviewers highlight its intuitive design and affordability, comparing it to Notion for website building. Users appreciate the ability to create websites without an account and commend its beautifully crafted interface. The one-page limitation is seen as a good starting point, with anticipation for future multi-page support. Overall, Pagy is recognized for delivering a seamless and efficient website-building experience.

+ 8 Summarized with AI