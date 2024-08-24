PageOn.ai- Your Secret Weapon for Al-Powered Visual Content Creation. With just text input and Al conversation, effortlessly tackle complex tasks in minutes, from presentation content to visual charts, all within Pageon.
PageOn.ai- Your Secret Weapon for Al-Powered Visual Content Creation. With just text input and Al conversation, effortlessly tackle complex tasks in minutes, from presentation content to visual charts, all within Pageon.
Launched on August 26th, 2024
As a Visual Thinker & ADHD, the modern web can feel like a nightmare for me. Endless walls of text, dense articles, overwhelming notes...
I got tired of reading. I just wanted to see the point.
So, I created the tool I desperately needed. Today, I'm launching two things to help you turn words into visuals, instantly:
1. The Chrome Extension (link)
Select any text on a webpage or in Notion and other online docs, and it instantly visualizes the key insights as a clean SVG diagram. Stop reading walls of text; start understanding complex ideas at a glance.
2. The AI SVG Editor (Link)
The AI-generated diagram is a great start, but what if you want to perfect it? Jump directly from the extension to our editor to tweak, customize, and add your own flair.
This is for the visual thinkers, the info viz lovers, and anyone whose brain is tired of endless text.
Your voice matters!
Hi Product Hunt! 👋
Today, We’re excited to launch Visual Translator , a browser plugin that turns complex academic and technical content into clear SVG visuals — directly from your browser.
🧠 Ever Felt This While Reading Online?
You open an academic paper, technical whitepaper, or industry report, only to be met with:
Dense paragraphs
Complex structures and jargon
Confusing logic flows
Even when you're eager to understand, your brain just... freezes . Your reading becomes slow, inefficient, and frustrating.
🎯 That’s Why We Built Visual Translator
We created a visual-first reading experience designed specifically for researchers, engineers, students, and knowledge workers who deal with dense, technical content every day.
👉With one click, it turns academic papers, tech docs, and reports into clear, interactive SVG visuals , helping you understand faster, remember longer, and work smarter.
✨ Key Features:
🖼️ Text-to-Image in One Click
Transform selected text or entire documents into structured, easy-to-read SVG charts. Grasp complex ideas at a glance.
🌐 Web & Notion Translation Support
Break through language barriers — translate any selected text on the web or inside Notion instantly.
🧩 Custom Style Reference Upload
Upload a reference image (like a diagram from a paper or a PPT slide), and the AI will generate visuals in a matching style — tailored to your preferences.
💾 Download, Edit, Share & Save
Export SVGs anytime, edit them locally or in your favorite tools, save to the cloud, and share with teammates or classmates.
🌐 Try It Now!
👉 Install Visual Translator on Chrome
Let us help you turn words into wisdom — visually.