Subscribe
Sign in
OpenMemory Chrome Extension

OpenMemory Chrome Extension

Launching today

Sync memory across AI's so they pick up where you left off.

24 followers

Visit website

OpenMemory Chrome Extension is your shared memory across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Grok & Gemini. It captures useful context like preferences, goals & tasks from conversations and syncs it across tools, so you never have to repeat yourself.

© 2025 Product Hunt