OpenMemory Chrome Extension
Launching today
Sync memory across AI's so they pick up where you left off.
24 followers
OpenMemory Chrome Extension is your shared memory across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Grok & Gemini. It captures useful context like preferences, goals & tasks from conversations and syncs it across tools, so you never have to repeat yourself.
OpenMemory MCP
Hey Product Hunt,
I’m Taranjeet from Mem0, and we’re excited to launch the OpenMemory Chrome Extension - a lightweight, shared memory layer for AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, and Gemini, right in your browser.
If you're like most people using AI today, you probably switch tools based on the task. Maybe you use ChatGPT to brainstorm ideas, Claude to write code, and Perplexity for research. Each tool is great on its own but none of them remember what you’ve already told the others.
That context loss is exactly what OpenMemory solves.
It captures useful information from your conversations like preferences, goals, or tasks, and makes that memory available across tools.
What makes it unique:
- Works across tabs and tools
- Quick setup
- Built-in dashboard to view, edit, and manage memories
- Fully browser-based, no backend required to start
We're building toward a broader vision of a portable memory layer for AI agents and this extension brings it to life for browser-based workflows.
Would love your thoughts and feedback and we're around all day to chat!
Links:
Website: https://openmemory.app/
Chrome Extension: https://chromewebstore.google.co...
Blog: https://mem0.ai/blog/introducing...
Motherboard
Great idea! How are you handling privacy?