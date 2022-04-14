OpenIn.app

OpenIn.app is an advanced Utility that helps you open links, emails and files in the application of your choice. Just click it, and select the application from the list. Including browsers for mailto, custom apps, and more
OpenIn 4.3

Launching today
Take control of installed apps on your Mac
Redesigned interface and new app icons - Significant design changes make the app easier to use and more intuitive for new users, including tips showing where to find key information. Improved support for Browser Profiles - Safari Profiles now work for all locales, not just English. - Automatic discovery for Safari, Chromium, and Firefox profiles. No need to type anything—just press refresh, set the profile, and you’re done. - Firefox profiles are now fully supported. The latest version of Firefox finally fixed how profiles can be launched from the command line—no more issues. - Support for Edge in Private mode. - Added support for many other Chromium-based browsers. Browser Extensions - The Safari Web Extension is bundled. Chrome and Firefox extensions can be downloaded from the Chrome Web Store and Firefox Add-ons. You can easily enable the Safari Web Extension in Safari Preferences. - Browser extensions now include settings to rewrite all links so they are sent to OpenIn. For example, if you try to open https://myworksite.com in your Personal Browser/Profile, it will be redirected to OpenIn, where you can set a rule to always open this domain in your Work Browser/Profile. This can also be customized with key modifiers. - You can quickly send the current tab to OpenIn using the toolbar icon, or send a specific link via the context menu option "Open in OpenIn". Customizations - Custom icons for apps. You can change the look of selected apps by setting a custom icon or generating one with Image Playground. - Custom key bindings for the app selection dialog. Instead of the default 1, 2, 3, you can set your own keys, like z, x, c. - OpenIn supports the openin: scheme. For example: openin:open?url=YOUR_URL - Rewritten domain/file matching with support for query parameters, fragments, ports, case-insensitivity, and glob patterns like **/*. Matching should now be more reliable and work as expected. - Support for the message: scheme in Mail apps. If you are using our FastMail/Gmail examples, make sure to override them with the latest ones. - New Shortcuts actions for opening a specific browser, or a specific browser/profile with a URL. For Developers - Ability to add zsh scripts as target apps. This opens many possibilities: you can launch Chromium profiles your own way, publish links to special destinations, or even invoke Shortcuts. Environment variables (e.g., OPENIN_KEY_MODIFIERS_COMMAND=1) let you know how the link was sent to OpenIn. Documentation will be published soon. - Added support for pre-rule handler scripts. These can process URLs before rules are applied, for example to strip tracking query parameters. This avoids duplicating that logic in every rule. An example script is included—just click Edit and use it. Other features - Added Fn key as a rule condition, in addition to Cmd, Shift, and Control. - Added a rule condition for links invoked from browser extensions. - Support for wildcards (*) in shortened URLs, such as *.sendgrid.com.