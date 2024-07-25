Omi is an AI-powered wearable that captures your conversations in real time, helping you never miss an important detail. Worn like a sleek pendant, it records meetings and chats, then turns them into searchable summaries and action items. It works seamlessly with the Omi mobile app for on-the-go insights and the desktop app to summarize virtual meetings—keeping your memory sharp and your workflow organized across all environments.
Omi
Omi sounds like the perfect meeting companion! Love the idea of effortless recall and background note-taking — it’s like offloading your memory to AI so you can stay present and focused. Total time-saver.
Omi
@supa_l Thank you very much.
Please download the app and give us feedback now: https://www.omi.me/download
We're excited to hear your thoughts on what can be improved about the product and what your use-cases look like!