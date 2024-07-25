• 2 reviews

TL;DR: Omi = Ω, the symbol of completion and perfection in technology! It's like the ultimate puzzle piece that fits right into the future of AI and wearable tech 🌀. Omi is to me, just as it can and would be for you, the Big Omega. Not just a symbol, but a one-sided utopia. A place that aims for the stars and came so close that only a spaceship will get one there 🚀. _______ Omi = Ω. Omi equals The Omega. The technology, hardware and integrations they build, represent the totality and encompass everything. Bring a user and admirerer, to me Omi feels as the grand closure. Thevultimate limit of how to embed AI, wearable technology and a continously growing and life-enriching ecosystem that is fully community-driven. At this current moment in time ⏳, Omi is nothing less than Ω, the Big Omega, symbolizing the best case; representing a one-sided bound. The so called “One-Sided Utopia ✨.”