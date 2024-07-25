Subscribe
Sign in
Omi

Omi

thought to action.

4.97 reviews

983 followers

Visit website
WearablesMeeting softwareAI Characters

Omi is an AI-powered wearable that captures your conversations in real time, helping you never miss an important detail. Worn like a sleek pendant, it records meetings and chats, then turns them into searchable summaries and action items. It works seamlessly with the Omi mobile app for on-the-go insights and the desktop app to summarize virtual meetings—keeping your memory sharp and your workflow organized across all environments.

© 2025 Product Hunt