Open source NotebookLM alternative
Open source NotebookLM alternative
All the familiar UI of NotebookLM but with fully customizable apps like video generators, podcast creators, and more. Remix existing apps or create your own.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Nazar, the creator of Open Notebook, and I’m excited to share it with you today!
📖 Open Notebook is a customizable AI tool for self-learning. You upload your sources (PDFs, research papers, URLs, etc.), then you can either chat with an AI about them or run “apps” that transform your sources. Apps can do anything - right now I’ve built two:
• 🎬 Turn a source into a short, fun video overview
• 📝 Summarize a source into digestible takeaways
I built Open Notebook to solve one of my own biggest problems - the pain of learning something new. Like many of you, I love learning new things - I’m a programmer by background, but I constantly dive into adjacent fields like electronics, space, and math.
The problem? Self-learning today feel like a slog (yes, even with ChatGPT):
• 😴 Long, boring YouTube videos or courses
• 🤖 ChatGPT conversations that quickly get tiring and repetitive
• 📜 And the worst of them all - reading long PDFs and textbooks
When I saw NotebookLM, I was intrigued - it promised to make learning content more engaging. But I was disappointed by how rigid it was. The outputs weren’t bad, but they weren’t _mine_. There was no way to tweak, remix, or really control the process.
✨ 📖 So I built Open Notebook - an open, customizable alternative. Instead of locking you into defaults, it exposes the entire source of the AI workflows (LLM prompts, steps, formats) behind outputs like videos, podcasts, or summaries. You can see exactly how your content is generated, remix it however you like, and even share your workflows with others to reuse in their own notebooks.
If you're looking to improve your self-learning sessions using AI to make them just a bit more fun and efficient, give Open Notebook a try.
Reach out if you have any questions or just want to chat about AI in education in general!
Agnes AI
Been wrestling with endless PDFs lately, so seeing an AI tool where I can actually tweak and remix the learning process is such a breath of fresh air! Super curious—are there plans for more creative "apps" beyond videos and summaries?
Love that this is open-source. The ability to remix apps like video generators sounds 🔥.