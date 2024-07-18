Your tasks created, planned, and executed with an AI Agent
See a to-do in an email or Slack? Ask OFFLIGHT with a single click. Our AI instantly understands the context, creating an actionable task with a deadline and priority. It then schedules these tasks into a perfect day on your calendar and helps you execute.
OFFLIGHT
Snapdeck
Oh, so Offlight’s now Offy! It looks like such a beautiful, flawless product. I’m rooting for you and feeling really inspired!
OFFLIGHT
@bigmacfive Thanks Minkyu, OFFY is actually name of agent within the OFFY but they are basically inseparable anyways :)
Congrats on your recent round closing too!