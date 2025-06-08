Odyc.js
Launching today
Build tiny narrative games in JS
Odyc.js is a simple JavaScript library to create interactive narrative games, even without coding experience.
Odyc.js is a tiny JavaScript library for building narrative games by combining pixels, sounds, text, and just a bit of logic.
Everything is created through code, without unnecessary complexity. Your entire game can live in a single file.
I built it to make it easy and fun to create small narrative games quickly, and to offer a simple, joyful tool for learning and teaching programming through storytelling and play.
Explore games, read the docs, or try the editor directly at odyc.dev