Nowadays is your AI corporate event planner — finding venues, negotiating, and handling SKOs, offsites, retreats, and more. Save time and money with exclusive deals, pro reviews, and tools for travel, payments, and attendee tracking.
We have just started to use Nowadays to explore locations and venues for our company offsite. Already, the platform has saved me lots of time! I am able to quickly consult maps and estimate flight costs. Bids are starting to come in from great venues. I am really impressed!
Hi Product Hunt friends!
We’re so excited to launch Nowadays today! 🎉
We’re a sister-founded team who’ve planned hundreds of events for Google, Blackrock, Hubspot, Supabase & more - from intimate exec retreats in Napa to full hotel buyouts (including the White Lotus Season 3 property in Thailand! 🏝️)
Just tell us your event details, and Nowadays will find venues, negotiate, and handle all the logistics — from flights and payments to attendee tracking.
✨ New features launching today:
🎙️ Voice AI: Negotiates 20-25% discounts and exclusive concessions with hotels on your behalf.
📚 Venue Collective: Expert venue reviews from pro meeting planners.
📝 Automated RFPs + Contract Analyzer: Send proposals & flag risky terms instantly.
✈️ All-in-One Tools: Flights, payments, attendee management, budget tracking, custom landing pages & interactive maps.
It’s your pocket planner plus all the AI gadgets. Really understands the corporate event world. Goodbye stress. Hello sunshine.
Ngl, having AI handle all the venue hunting and negotiation is such a game changer—no more endless emails and spreadsheets, fr. You all nailed it!