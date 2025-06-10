Notion TreeView
Launching today
Visualize your Notion Database structured and intuitive
Notion TreeView is a free Chrome extension that instantly visualizes your Notion databases in XMind, Tree, or Markdown views. See task structure at a glance, simplify complex hierarchies, and stay focused with clean, clutter-free layouts.
Notion TreeView
This is such a handy upgrade for Notion users! Notion TreeView makes it way easier to grasp structure and hierarchy at a glance — love the clean visuals and multiple view options. Simple, focused, and super useful.