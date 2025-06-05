(Not Boring) Camera
Launching today
For the love of photography
The serious camera that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Camera technology has gotten better, but our photos haven’t gotten any more interesting. (Not Boring…
(Not Boring) Vibes
I spent 3 years building my dream camera app.
There are many good camera apps, but none that could match the feel, quality, and experience of a real camera. To do that, this was my must-have list…
Has to capture more natural photos : Most phone photos look very flat and over-processed. We built a custom Raw processing pipeline (we call it "SuperRaw") that strips out all the AI enhancements & denoising and instead use more film-like tone mapping for more natural exposures and grain.
Needs in-camera color processing : Raw looks great but the editing pipeline is a pain. We built the first camera app with built-in support for LUTs. Collaborated with some talented folks like AgBr on preset LUTs, plus you can import your own.
Has to feel as satisfying as a real camera : Built the first fully-3D camera UI with haptics, sounds, dynamic lighting, manual focus ring.
Has to be customizable : Made it possible to fully customize every part of the camera UI.
How'd we do?
