Launching today
Noet
Noet turns your plain English user stories into automated tests that mimic real user behavior. Find critical bugs early, so you can release products your customers love.
Hey Product Hunt 🙋🏻♂️
Satya and I are incredibly excited to introduce Noet.ai.
Shipping fast vs. shipping quality is a painful battle. A customer finding a bug right after launch hurts (ouch!), but manual testing is a bottleneck and current automation frameworks are a nightmare to maintain.
That’s why we built Noet: an AI QA agent that tests your core user journeys and test scenarios so your team can ship fast with quality and confidence.
Our background in forward-looking engineering at places like NASA and Relevance AI helped us tackle this massive problem.
Here’s how Noet helps you de-risk your launches:
🚀 Zero-Configuration Setup:
Get started in seconds without any complex setup. All you need is a URL to begin testing critical user flows.
✍️ Plain English Test Creation:
Forget complex code. Anyone can describe test cases in simple language, and Noet builds and runs the test for you.
🚶♀️ Real User Simulation:
Protect your user experience. Noet mimics actual user behavior, finding frustrating UX issues and bugs that traditional scripts miss.
🛡️ Minimal Maintenance:
Drastically reduce the time your team spends fixing brittle test scripts. Noet's AI adapts to UI changes, so testing never becomes a bottleneck.
💾 One-Click Test Library:
Get visibility into test coverage. Save and organize your critical user journeys in a single place. Ensure core features never break by re-running tests with a single click.
It’s still early days, and we're launching this beta with a focus on web applications. We can't wait to build the future of better software with your feedback.
🎁 Product Hunt Beta Access 🎁
To celebrate our launch, we're giving users FREE beta access to our platform.
👉 Try it now and test your user journeys in minutes: 👉noet.ai 👈
We can't wait for you to try it!
When launching new products, do you sleep well at night?
Feel free to drop your thoughts about Noet in the comments :)
@nicomusitu can't wait! 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛