NeuralSide

Fast, focused AI in the browser sidebar

Tab-switching kills flow. We wanted an AI assistant that sits beside what we’re doing — not in another tab. So we built NeuralSide: a minimal AI sidebar for Chrome with GPT-5 & Mistral. A tiny AI copilot living in Chrome’s sidebar.
Chrome ExtensionsProductivityArtificial Intelligence
Nikita
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I built NeuralSide because I kept bouncing between a page and an AI tab — it wrecked my focus. NeuralSide brings GPT-5 & Mistral into Chrome’s sidebar so you can ask, write and code next to whatever you’re doing. I’d love feedback on: • the sidebar UX (is it smooth enough?) • the prompts/presets you’d actually reuse • what to ship next (site-specific presets, export, multilingual packs?) It’s free. If it saves you a few minutes today, a quick ⭐️ on the Chrome Web Store would mean a lot. Thanks for checking it out!
Bahram Ahmedzade

Darn ) this is a useful thing. Thanks Nik!

