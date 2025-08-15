Launching today
NeuralSide
Fast, focused AI in the browser sidebar
11 followers
Fast, focused AI in the browser sidebar
11 followers
Tab-switching kills flow. We wanted an AI assistant that sits beside what we’re doing — not in another tab. So we built NeuralSide: a minimal AI sidebar for Chrome with GPT-5 & Mistral. A tiny AI copilot living in Chrome’s sidebar.
Free
Launch tags:Chrome Extensions•Productivity•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
Automaticall
Darn ) this is a useful thing. Thanks Nik!