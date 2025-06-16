Neocal
Launching today
AI-powered modern calendar that helps you plan
Neocal is an AI-powered calendar app that helps you manage your busy schedule without hassle. Just tell it what you need, and it takes care of the rest, making planning faster and easier.
Litelytics
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
Excited to launch Neocal, an AI calendar that helps you organize your schedule faster by understanding what you need. It works with your existing calendars like Google Calendar and syncs across accounts so all your events stay in one place. Would love your feedback!