Your entire creative journey in one beautiful digital studio
Naya is the beautiful digital studio that centralizes files and collaboration for creative teams. Turn messy folders and overcrowded tabs into a visual workspace with smart blocks. No more digging for links or lost feedback. Create faster, with more love.
Hey Product Hunt, we’re Vivek and Saad, creators of Naya.
Saad and I built the first version of Naya at Harvard design school after 10+ years of real world struggle in coordinating the chaos of the design process. Backed by Google, Figma, and Pinterest – we developed a platform which brings the entire digital workflow into one digital studio.
We built Naya to be the connective tissue of modern design. It’s a digital studio that can bring together over 100 file types and integrations — Miro boards, Figma files, PDFs, videos, 3D models, and more—into a single, searchable space. You can see every version, comment, and decision in context – a system of record for all your assets.
With a unified creative home, design studios from Mumbai to Milan and teams at Google, MillerKnoll, and Adidas are saving time finding files, reducing re-work, driving more projects to completion, and creating more loved products by working more seamlessly with external and internal collaborators. We’re now excited to share it with you and we’d love to hear about how Naya can help with your creative workflow!
love the flexibility to customise in naya!
while designing content for workshops I look up a lot of material which I reference at different points, so far I used to add it all on a google sheet, but always struggle with what is in the link/cell and moving the cells around to make sure i am able to get the right content at the right part in the training design. i see this strong potential in naya where i can add up all the content and move it around the dashboard, the visual input along with ability to jot down notes helps a lot with knowing what the content is and where had i thought of using it.
does it have any ai features?
@pratik_rajurkar We built it for visibility - love how it helps even document heavy workflows like yours :) We do have some incredible AI features in beta and in the pipeline that we will be showcasing soon. Stay tuned!
@h_v_vivek awesome, looking forward to being a power user :)
Congrats on the launch, Vivek and Saad!
Naya looks amazing. As someone who’s worked on projects with multiple stakeholders, I totally get the chaos of scattered files and feedback. Love how you’re bringing everything into one visual space.
Quick question - Are there some products/flows built on Naya that I can see for inspiration?