Myriade
Myriade is an agentic AI data analyst you can self-host. Connect Postgres/MySQL/Snowflake/BigQuery, ask in plain English, and review/edit the SQL and charts. Privacy-first (read-only, no data retention). Try a live demo—no login. One-line Docker to deploy.
Universal Data: Generate
Hey Product Hunt,
I'm Benjamin, founder of Myriade.
I've built Myriade for my own needs (Data Analyst / PM), to make data analysis simple, fast & accessible.
We have a big vision of what we can do to simplify data analysis, but that's for another day.
Today, we are happy to share with you our first building block; an AI data analyst, that you can install locally.
Ask any question, and the agent will explore, try, correct, adapt, inspect, analyze & synthesize a response… beyond the classical NL2SQL.
What you can do today:
Connect Postgres/MySQL/Snowflake/BigQuery
Ask in plain English → get SQL, tables, charts, summary
See the agent trace (every step & query)
Take over in the built-in editor to refine results
Privacy by default: read-only access, limited preview access, no data retention
Self-host locally in one line
I’ve used it a lot (~1000 questions), and it shows great potential that goes beyond just “getting information”.
Interesting use cases I've seen:
"Why was there a drop in sales on July 14" → Explore problem
“What KPIs should I focus on ?” → Help select your KPIs
“Detect quality issues in billing data" → Review data quality
“Flatten this table” → Prepare a view
Try it now: demo.myriade.ai (no login)
Self-host in 60s:
It's totally FREE if you are running it locally with your own OpenAI/Anthropic key.
Otherwise, here is a promo code for our Product Hunt launch: PH50OFF (50% off - forever - limited to the first
20 users)
We’d love feedback on the product and tell us what you would love to see next!
Enjoy,
Ben
Agnes AI
Self-hosting an AI data analyst in one command is wild—no more sharing sensitive data with random clouds, fr. Big win for privacy, tbh!
Universal Data: Generate
@cruise_chen Thanks for your comment! It's a big reason why data x AI space hasn't got much traction (that, and data quality issues).
Note, the LLM part is not yet local LLM. I actually tried the best open source model 4 months ago, and none of them were good enough back then. I probably should check again with the latest models.
In the meantime, we got our AI subscription with zero data retention contract with Anthropic or you can use your own key (of whatever providers).