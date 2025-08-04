Launching today
Hi Product Hunt fam!
I am Savitri, founder of My Juno Health, and today’s launch is a milestone that blends my decade-long tech career with my mission to make healthcare more human, accessible, and intelligent.
I have built solutions for companies from Fortune 500s to startups. But the real turning point came when I saw firsthand how fragmented, impersonal, and overwhelming healthcare can be, especially for young generations juggling both mental and physical wellness.
That’s why we built My Juno Health: an AI-powered health platform where technology meets compassionate care. Our custom LLM, trained with direct guidance from top U.S. physicians, delivers medically accurate, empathetic support, helping you achieve peak productivity while staying healthy. From symptom insights and habit tracking to connecting with doctors worldwide, Juno is designed for young working professionals who want to live their best possible life.
We’re not just another health app — we’re creating a connected ecosystem that puts people at the center, not the system.
My Juno Health is now available — enjoy 60% off for your PH family!
Promo Code: JUNO2025PH
Please share your feedback, ideas, or any healthcare-related pain points you may have. Let’s shape the future of healthcare together.
Savitri Sagar
Founder & CEO, My Juno Health
@thisiskp_
Wow — thank you so much for the kind words! 💙
Building My Juno Health has been deeply personal for me. I’ve lived the frustration of disconnected health tools and the uncertainty of piecing together advice from multiple sources. That’s why I wanted to create something that’s both medically sound and human-centred, powered by a custom LLM trained with direct input from doctors to ensure every answer is as empathetic as it is accurate.
I’d love to hear from the PH community — What’s the biggest challenge you face in managing your health or staying consistent with wellness goals? Your input will help shape our roadmap.
Let’s flip the mindset from reactive to proactive, together.
— Savitri Sagar
Founder & CEO, My Juno Health
