Mousio
Launching today
Control your mouse with keys
16 followers
No need to touch the mouse — everything at your fingertips! Quickly move, click, and drag the mouse cursor using just your keyboard. Boost your efficiency and stay focused.
RightMenu Master
Motherboard
Wild! Do you have Vim support too?
RightMenu Master
@preetmishra To make it compatible with Vim, I implemented a toggle mode — this way it can work alongside Vim seamlessly.
BestPage.ai
Interesting idea....i think programmers should all give it a try...
RightMenu Master
@joey_zhu1 Thanks for the kind words! Feel free to give it a try — I’d love to hear your feedback!