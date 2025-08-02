Launching today
Motion Software
Beautiful screen recordings for Windows, made simple.
Motion captures your screen in high-resolution, smooths mouse movements, adds zoom-ins, and allows you to fully take control of the visuals. With just a few clicks, your footage becomes a high-quality, polished video—perfect for sharing, demos, or marketing.
Motion Software
Hey Product Hunt — I’m Pablo, founder of Motion Software.
Motion Software transforms your recordings into stunning, professional videos with smart zooms, beautiful cursors, and endless customization — all in just a few clicks.
🎥 Turn boring screen recordings into jaw-dropping videos.
✨ Record in crisp HD (up to 4K!).
🖱 Replace that ugly Windows cursor with stunning, professional HD cursors.
🔍 Automatic smart zooms on every click — like magic.
🎬 Edit everything on a powerful timeline: add, remove, and fine-tune zooms.
🎨 Customize it all: backgrounds, aspect ratio, padding, shadows, cursor size & more.
📤 Export polished videos ready to share instantly.
🚀 And we’re just getting started…
Motion is about redefining the way you show your product, demo, or marketing videos. No more using highly-complex & hard-to-use video editors. Motion simply does everything automatically for you, so you can focus on showcasing your product.
All of this, in 3 simple steps:
1. Record
2. Edit
3. Export
The roadmap for Motion is huge, and I can't wait to share more with everyone!
Try Motion for your next recording, and let me know how it goes — DMs open for feedback, ideas, bugs, suggestions, complaints, anything.
Thank you for supporting Motion.
— Pablo
Motion Software
@sachin_motwani Thank you so much Sachin for supporting Motion! If you have any questions, or feedback, feel free to reach out anytime! 💯
I often create tutorials for my team but the final videos always look rough. It's ability to smooth movements and add zoom-ins sounds like the exact fix I've been searching for. Really excited about this.
Motion Software
@eric_lens I'm extremely happy to hear that you find Motion to be useful for your use case!
Thank you so much.