Beautiful screen recordings for Windows, made simple.

Motion captures your screen in high-resolution, smooths mouse movements, adds zoom-ins, and allows you to fully take control of the visuals. With just a few clicks, your footage becomes a high-quality, polished video—perfect for sharing, demos, or marketing.
Pablo Bonilla
Hey Product Hunt — I’m Pablo, founder of Motion Software.

Motion Software transforms your recordings into stunning, professional videos with smart zooms, beautiful cursors, and endless customization — all in just a few clicks.

🎥 Turn boring screen recordings into jaw-dropping videos.

✨ Record in crisp HD (up to 4K!).

🖱 Replace that ugly Windows cursor with stunning, professional HD cursors.

🔍 Automatic smart zooms on every click — like magic.

🎬 Edit everything on a powerful timeline: add, remove, and fine-tune zooms.

🎨 Customize it all: backgrounds, aspect ratio, padding, shadows, cursor size & more.

📤 Export polished videos ready to share instantly.

🚀 And we’re just getting started…


Motion is about redefining the way you show your product, demo, or marketing videos. No more using highly-complex & hard-to-use video editors. Motion simply does everything automatically for you, so you can focus on showcasing your product.

All of this, in 3 simple steps:
1. Record
2. Edit
3. Export

The roadmap for Motion is huge, and I can't wait to share more with everyone!
Try Motion for your next recording, and let me know how it goes — DMs open for feedback, ideas, bugs, suggestions, complaints, anything.

Thank you for supporting Motion.
— Pablo

Sachin Motwani
Nice, I own a windows pc and have to record demos all the time I’ll use it, pricing seems very attractive too, congrats on the lauch😄
Pablo Bonilla
@sachin_motwani Thank you so much Sachin for supporting Motion! If you have any questions, or feedback, feel free to reach out anytime! 💯

Eric Lens

I often create tutorials for my team but the final videos always look rough. It's ability to smooth movements and add zoom-ins sounds like the exact fix I've been searching for. Really excited about this.

Pablo Bonilla
@eric_lens I'm extremely happy to hear that you find Motion to be useful for your use case!

Thank you so much.

