morningmate
All-in-one workspace where work flows and teams align4.9•55 reviews•
1.1K followers
All-in-one workspace where work flows and teams align4.9•55 reviews•
1.1K followers
Manage projects, chat, and collaboration in one intuitive workspace—trusted by 500,000+ teams from startups to enterprises. Morningmate makes teamwork effortless across companies, clients, and even solo workflows. Stay tuned: [Morningmate 2.0] is on the way, bringing the next generation of task management features—fully customizable to fit your team’s unique workflows.
This is the 2nd launch from morningmate. View more
Slack + Asana but for client-facing teams
Morningmate 2.0
Launching today
Morningmate 2.0 may not have 1,000 integrations or endless automations — but it has what your team actually needs: customizable tasks, real-time chat, shared calendars, and public links. Easy for teams, great for clients. All in one.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Task Management•SaaS
Launch Team
morningmate
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Harry June, CEO of Morningmate. Almost two years after our first launch, we’re excited to be back with Morningmate 2.0 🚀
What’s new?
Morningmate 2.0 comes with a brand new look and improved UI, plus customizable task management to fit any workflow. We’ve reimagined the experience so teams can stay organized, flexible, and focused.
Beyond internal collaboration
Work doesn’t stop with internal teams—so neither should your work management tool. Morningmate is already deeply integrated with Google Workspace for files, emails, and calendars, and we’re rolling out public link sharing soon, making it seamless to collaborate with clients, freelancers, and external partners.
PH Exclusive 🎁
Sign up through Product Hunt today and get:
👉 30-day free trial + Pay for 1 month, get 1 full year FREE on our paid plans.
We’d love your thoughts on Morningmate 2.0! How does your team currently collaborate with external partners? Drop a comment—we’ll be here all day 💜
— Harry June, CEO of Morningmate
Really like this all-in-one collaboration tool. Everything my team needs is in one place, so we don’t have to switch between different apps anymore.🚀
morningmate
@vikram_gupta14
Thanks for the support, Vikram! 🚀🚀
Morningmate: The Ultimate Jira Alternative for Modern Teams
Jira has long been the gold standard for software development teams, a powerful tool for managing complex projects and tracking issues. But let's be honest, for many teams—especially those outside of a purely technical environment—Jira can feel like a clunky, over-engineered beast. It has a steep learning curve and its rigid structure can hinder communication and collaboration.
Enter Morningmate. This all-in-one work management platform is a game-changer, offering a streamlined, user-friendly experience that makes it the ideal Jira alternative for a wide range of teams. It addresses the common pain points of Jira while providing a robust set of features that can dramatically boost your team's productivity and morale.
morningmate
@rinorichard
Really appreciate this in-depth review & your support! Glad to hear you’ve been enjoying Morningmate—we have more exciting updates coming soon, so stay tuned.