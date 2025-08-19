Launching today
Momentum for iOS
Momentum is a photo habit tracker that helps you build routines and remember your progress. Every time you show up, take a picture. Momentum turns those moments into a visual timeline — and a recap you’ll want to look back on.
Hello everyone 👋
I’m Kaushik, a designer, indie hacker, and the maker of Momentum. I'm super excited to finally share it with you.
The idea for Momentum started pretty simply. Every time I journaled, went for a run, or made a good meal, I’d snap a photo.
It felt good — like proof that I was showing up.
But over time, those photos just got buried in my camera roll.
And I realized I had no way to look back and feel that progress.
So I built Momentum, a habit tracker where you use photos, not checkboxes.
Every time you do a habit, you take a picture.
Momentum turns that into a visual timeline of your effort, and even lets you create a recap video at the end of the week or month.
You can view your habits in a calendar grid, revisit your progress, and slowly build a quiet record of showing up.
Everything is private by default. All your data stays in iCloud.
It’s simple, visual, and really satisfying to use.
This is just the beginning. I’m really proud of how it’s turned out.
→ App Store link: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/ph...
→ 50% off for Product Hunt users: PRODUCTHUNT
You can access the discount from Home > Settings > Have a referral code?
Would love your thoughts if you give it a spin. Thanks so much for the support ✌️
createful
Congrats on the Launch Kaushik. Really looking forward to momentum
Momentum for iOS
Thank you @shubham_bhatt 🙌