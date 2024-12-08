Subscribe
Sign in
Mockin

Mockin

Job Interview Simulator For UX/UI & Product Designers

82 followers

Visit website
Resume toolsHiring softwareAI Metrics and Evaluation

Professional real-time AI interviews, personalized feedback & resume matching for your dream role. We’ve gathered 200+ real interview questions — practice with them, get personalized feedback, and master the STAR method to ace your next interview!

© 2025 Product Hunt