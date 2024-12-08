This is the 2nd launch from Mockin. View more

Mockin Launching today Job Interview Simulator for UX/UI & Product Designers Visit

Professional real-time AI interviews, personalized feedback & resume matching to land the job you actually want. Train with 200+ real questions based on the STAR method and practice in 7 languages. Built for designers by designers.

Free Options Launch tags: Hiring • Productivity • Career 1st month 50% OFF