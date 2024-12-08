Mockin
Job Interview Simulator For UX/UI & Product Designers
Professional real-time AI interviews, personalized feedback & resume matching for your dream role. We’ve gathered 200+ real interview questions — practice with them, get personalized feedback, and master the STAR method to ace your next interview!
Hey community!
This is our second Mockin launch on Product Hunt, and here's what we've managed to build over the past 7 months:
1. We've improved our Screening Interview. Now you can practice based on your professional level: junior, middle, senior, or lead.
2. We added Assessment Interview, which evaluates your current level and suggests what roles you might be ready for.
3. We introduced the One Question Interview. This unique question bank contains 200+ questions that MAANG companies actually ask during screening interviews. We've organized these by categories: Experience, Motivation, Design Thinking, Collaboration, Design Thinking & Research, Feedback & Conflict Solving, and Leadership.
But that's not all
4. We added Resume Checker, which analyzes your resume and suggests improvements while making it ATS-friendly.
5. We built Resume Matcher, which personalizes your resume for specific job postings.
6. We completely redesigned the interview experience with our AI-HR - now it's even more calming and focused.
Oh, and I almost forgot. Over 1,300 designers have already prepared for interviews using Mockin.
That's it, no more words.
Try it out, get prepared, and land your dream job.
🙌