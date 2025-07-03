Mirage
Launching today
Where you co-create the game as you play it
Mirage is the first real-time generative engine for live UGC gameplay, powered by AI World Models. Generate and modify entire game worlds on the fly with text or controller input. Playable demos available now.
Hi everyone!
I have a strong feeling that vibe gaming, much like vibe coding, will become a new way to express ourselves.
Mirage is a new real-time generative engine that explores this very idea. It allows players to co-create and alter the world as they play using natural language. The playable GTA-style and Forza-style demos show just how powerful this concept is. (Just a heads up, a lot of people are trying it out, so there might be a short wait for the server!)
But like filmmaking, the unique magic of human inspiration can't be fully replicated yet. Perhaps our next stage is an era where game directors and teams blend generative AI into specific checkpoints of a game, while still keeping control over the key branches and the main plot.
Damn this is so cool — it feels like the future of gaming. The idea of co-creating the world in real-time as you play is not just innovative, it’s a whole new genre in the making. It’s like giving players the power of a game dev and a storyteller, all while staying immersed. Crazyy!
