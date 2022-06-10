Mintlify
The modern standard for public facing documentation. Beautiful out of the box, easy to maintain, and optimized for user engagement.
1mo ago
Launched in June 2024, @Mintlify recently introduced 6 new themes to custom docs.
What's your preference?
Excellent Docs platform with some next level features.
It's impressive how easy it is to create and organize documentation with this platform!
The best looking documentation platform!
Hi Product Hunt community 👋🏻
I’m Tiffany from Mintlify, and we’re excited to introduce our AI Assistant, a reimagining of how users get help from your documentation.
What is it?
A fully embedded, conversational assistant for your documentation. It helps users get to success faster—with no extra lift on your customer-facing teams.
Why now?
Traditional search experiences are being disrupted. Users now default to LLMs to learn and troubleshoot—but ChatGPT often gets your product wrong, and stitching together answers from individual docs takes way too long.
What’s included?
- Conversational chat interface embedded in docs
- Agentic answer retrieval that understands user intent
- Offers citations and brings users directly to the page they need
Turn your docs into an on-demand product assistant.
Would love to hear what you think or what you'd like to see next!