Mighty brings enterprise-grade security to AI agents. Drop in our client-side Python SDK to spin up a data vault, secure key exchange and an OAuth-ready policy engine in minutes. Agents can now access private data with full auth, audit and compliance.
Hey Product Hunt! 🚀
I'm Johnny, and I'm excited to share what we've built to solve the most frustrating bottleneck in AI development that nobody talks about.
The Authentication Wall That's Blocking AI:
Every developer building AI agents hits the same wall. Your agent reaches a login screen and stops. OAuth popups need human clicks, SMS MFA requires phones, and traditional IAM systems assume humans are driving every interaction. Even Okta admits their systems "weren't built for autonomous agents operating at machine speed".
The result? AI agents that can't book flights, access your GitHub repos, or handle any real-world task that requires secure data access.
Why existing solutions fail:
OAuth was designed for humans, not autonomous software
Traditional tokens have "coarse permission scopes" that can't adapt to AI agent needs
Current systems lack "dynamic policy enforcement" for agent-specific requirements
Even new "AI-native" identity solutions still rely on human-centric authentication patterns
Introducing Mighty Network - The First Agent-Native Authentication:
🔐 Client-side 256-bit encryption - Your sensitive data (passports, banking, SSNs) never leaves your control
🎯 Capability tokens - Instead of "access everything," think "read passport for US Gov Passport Renewal for 5 minutes, max $1000, and one time use"
🛠️ Python SDK - We handle encryption, token validation, and verification complexity
What developers can now build:
Travel agents that securely access your passport and payment data
Tax prep agents that aggregate documents across platforms
Trading bots with time-boxed, auditable permissions
Personal AI that knows your preferences without privacy risks
Built for experimentation:
Our Python SDK is live and ready for you to test. We're launching this specifically to see what the developer community builds when authentication barriers disappear.
Get started:
Free secure data vault (Plus account starts at $5/mon): https://mightynetwork.ai/signup
Developer tier ($99/month, 30-day guarantee): https://www.mightynetwork.ai/company/signup
Technical docs: https://docs.mightynetwork.ai
I'm genuinely curious: What AI agent project have you abandoned because of authentication barriers? What would you build if agents could securely access private data with proper guardrails?
I'll be here all day discussing technical details and learning about your use cases! 🤖