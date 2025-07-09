MicroLineup
Launching today
Your weekly dose of micro-SaaS, indie tools, & side projects
MicroLineup features new micro-SaaS, indie tools, and side projects every day. No voting. No rankings. Just a fresh daily lineup where every project gets a full week on the homepage and a fair shot in the spotlight. Built for makers, by makers.
ExtensionKit
With new projects added daily and no popularity filters, how do you help users avoid feeling overwhelmed and find the most relevant or high-quality tools easily?