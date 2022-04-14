Card-style surveys. Create interactive surveys — perfect for feedback and lead generation. Now AI-powered!
This is the 4th launch from MetaSurvey. View more
AI-Powered Beautiful Surveys
MetaSurvey AI
Launching today
Create card-style surveys in seconds with AI. Clean design, instant preview, and free access to nearly all features. Perfect for feedback and lead generation!
Free Options
Launch tags:Marketing•SaaS•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
MetaSurvey
MetaSurvey v4 (now AI-powered) became simpler, faster, and more intuitive.
With AI, you can create beautiful surveys and quizzes in seconds, add images from Unsplash, and preview results instantly.
MetaSurvey helps you turn boring long forms into card-style, gamified surveys that people actually enjoy answering.
💡 Want to know why customers unsubscribe? – Show a quick survey and get answers before they leave.
💡 Want to know why users aren’t upgrading? – Trigger a survey at the end of onboarding.
Most features are free to use. If you need unlimited responses and custom branding, you can upgrade during the launch for just $49/year (launch special).
MetaSurvey
🔥 In MetaSurvey we made everything super simple. Now you’ve got card previews: you see the result right away. Creating surveys is way faster and easier. Each question type has its own picture: clear and straightforward.
And if you don’t find the template you need, no stress. Just turn on AI, type what you want, and it builds the survey for you 🚀
FUNCTION12
It looks very light and fast! I'm curious, looking at the landing page, the checkbox-style question card shows four options at once. Is this number intentional?
MetaSurvey
@shawn_park_f12 Thanks!
No, you can add any number of multiple choices.
FUNCTION12
@rtkirill I've confirmed that I can add more items!
For the multiple-choice type, is it possible to increase the vertical size of the card so that more than four items can fit on one screen at the same time?
I was curious if the number four was intentional!
MetaSurvey
@shawn_park_f12 No, the height can’t be increased vertically as it would break the card layout.
However, I’ve added a scroll animation to indicate that more items are available (animation triggers only once when a new question card appears, to avoid causing friction).