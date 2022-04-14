Skylar used MetaSurvey to build MetaSurvey ( 32 points )

✨ The new version of MetaSurvey makes creating surveys much easier and faster. The new card format is not only convenient but also truly motivates users to take surveys more often 🙌. Now you can embed a survey directly into your product and collect feedback on popular platforms in the form of an engaging card quiz. Building logic and quizzes has become super intuitive. Everything is clear from the very first steps. If you need a different format, you can switch to open-answer logic. And if your goal is to sell a specific product based on selected answers, just add a button that takes users straight to your store 🛒. I plan to keep improving the card design and expanding the functionality so that MetaSurvey stays as user-friendly and trustworthy as possible. Support this product and together we’ll make it even better 🚀.