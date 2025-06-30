Menu, please!
Launching today
Order like a local!
14 followers
We make ordering 🇨🇳Chinese, 🇹🇼Taiwanese, 🇯🇵Japanese, 🇰🇷Korean, 🇭🇰Cantonese, 🇸🇬Singaporean, and 🇹🇭Thai food simple - helping you understand the menu, place orders, and communicate preferences. Available on web, iOS, and Android (coming soon).
Menu, please!
Menu, please! makes ordering 🇨🇳 Chinese, 🇹🇼 Taiwanese, 🇯🇵 Japanese, 🇰🇷 Korean, 🇭🇰 Cantonese, 🇸🇬 Singaporean and 🇹🇭 Thai food simple. We help you understand the menu, place your order, and communicate your preferences with ease. With Menu, please!, you can order like a local from day one. And it's free!
Enter any restaurant with confidence. With just a single photo, you can instantly translate the entire menu, understand the ingredients and flavors of each dish, build your order directly in the app, and even communicate with staff using our live translation feature.
Key Features:
Instant Photo Interpretation: One photo is all it takes. Our AI intelligently reads the entire menu layout—including sections, sides, and tiny footnotes—so nothing gets lost in translation.
Go Beyond Words: Get more than just a name. For each dish, learn about the ingredients, flavor profile, and how locals typically enjoy it.
Effortless Ordering: Build your order in the app and show it as translated text or play it as audio for the staff. No more pointing, guessing, or awkward mime games.
Works Across Asia: Full support for Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, and Singaporean menus.
What Our Users Are Saying:
Download Menu, please! today and embrace the freedom to explore Asia's incredible culinary scene!
@krists_from_menu_please One of the cutest masctos I have ever seen :)