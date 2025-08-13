Launching today
Memorae
Boost your productivity with Whatsapp
18 followers
Boost your productivity with Whatsapp
18 followers
Memorae is an AI‑powered personal assistant that works within WhatsApp. It allows users to create, manage, and receive reminders, tasks, calendars, and lists seamlessly via messages or voice notes. Google Calendar sync and media-based task input supported.
Memorae
Wow, thrilled to be here! After growing to over 20,000 users, we’re finally launching Memorae on Product Hunt and couldn’t imagine a better place to share this journey with the world.
What is Memorae? It’s your ultimate AI personal assistant inside WhatsApp. No more juggling apps just send a message or voice note, and Memorae instantly sets reminders, builds lists, or schedules tasks. It’s seamless, reliable, and yes, integrated with Google Calendar so everything stays in sync across devices.
Why you’ll love it: Simplicity turned powerful. Whether you’re managing your day, organizing lists, or scheduling events Memorae talks like your friend and remembers like a genius. Forget “set‑and‑forget” Memorae gives back roughly 3 hours per week by decluttering your reminders.
Thanks to 20,000+ early believers, we’ve fine‑tuned it to be intuitive, fast, and soothingly simple. Now, launching on Product Hunt is our invitation to you: test the future of productivity, feel the magic of contextual, voice‑aware, multi‑calendar reminders, and help us shape what’s next.
Try Memorae today and experience smarter, simpler productivity—directly in your favorite chat app.
Congratulations @memorae on the launch!
Memorae is truly genius. Great video too.
I see a massive pool of potential integrations and partnerships. All the best 🚀
AltPage.ai
No way, finally something that makes Whatsapp actually work for productivity! I’m always drowning in chats—can Memorae help me organize notes or reminders inside my conversations?