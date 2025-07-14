Memno
AI with perfect memory and no hallucination
Remember that whiteboard from last month? That voice memo with your brilliant shower thought? Memno does. Snap, speak, share, and just ask. It'll find that contract clause, reschedule that meeting, and book that restaurant. Finally, AI that actually gets you.
Hey ProductHunt! 👋
We built Memno because we wanted an AI assistant that actually remembers. Not too little, not too much.
But here's the thing: remembering everything isn't the answer. AI that knows too much starts hallucinating connections, mixing contexts, and confidently serving up nonsense. We needed memory with boundaries.
How we did it:
Three things. First, we gave every user their own universe: dedicated storage, compute, everything. Your data is architecturally isolated from other users.
Second, we built a processing pipeline that actually understands everything you throw at it. Audio transcriptions, OCR for photos, document parsing -- we actually process a document 2-3 times in different ways to extract the most information out of it. Upload content to Memno from any app on your iPhone, via our webapp, and even forward emails to Memno. Your AI finally has the full picture without the hallucinations.
Finally, we gave Memno access to a lot of tools and created new ways of interacting with AI, made possible because we're mobile-first. Connections to calendar, emails, texts, places, ability to make phone calls. Memno feels genuinely helpful because it's able to navigate your context.
Some fun details:
📸 iOS lock screen camera button: Capture whiteboards, pictures of contracts, or inspiration instantly. Everything becomes searchable late.
📧 Email intelligence: CC Memno on email threads. It joins the conversation with full context of your business, in a very natural way.
📞 Phone calls: "Call the dentist to reschedule." Memno handles it, then reports back with options. Human-in-the-loop, not human-out-of-loop.
🧠 Compound returns: The more you share, the smarter it gets. Your morning voice memo connects to last month's strategy doc to solve this afternoon's problem.
We started with Prompteus for enterprises, but realized everyone deserves AI that actually remembers them. Memno is that vision, made personal.
What's next for Memno? We're already beta testing connections to your Google (Gmail, Calendar, Drive), or Outlook account (Calendar, Email, OneDrive), and some ways of sharing knowledge at a team level. Stay tuned!
Would love your thoughts and feedback! If you're curious, read our Blog Post about Memno or out Technical Deep Dive!
This is great! Would love to try it. Congrats on the launch!
No way—finally an AI that actually *remembers* my random voice notes and finds old stuff for me? That’s insanely useful, ngl. This is what we needed!