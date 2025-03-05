Manus
Manus is a general AI agent that turns your thoughts into actions. It excels at various tasks in work and life, getting everything done while you rest.
Hi everyone!
Manus team has a real knack for finding great use cases for technology and turning them into well-crafted products. Now they're tackling presentations with the just-launched Manus Slides.
It's an AI tool that generates full, structured slide decks from a single prompt – pretty much instantly. You can describe what you need for any setting, be it a boardroom or classroom, and it builds the presentation. Edits are straightforward, and then you can export or share.
The focus on slides makes a lot of sense. For AI agents to deliver continuous and significant value, tools that boost productivity in core tasks like creating presentations are key. After coding and "deep research" type applications, efficient PPT/slide generation could be the next major frontier for agent brings real productivity value to users, possibly leading to many more great products. Manus Slides is an exciting step in that direction.
FlowLayout
I just tried the equivilent in PPLX pro. called labs (launched yesterday). This kind of feature is gold when analysing data. Its like having an army of McKinsey consultants in your pocket. 🚀
Turning thoughts into actions sounds like the dream—excited to see how this agent handles real-world workflows across both work and life. Definitely keeping an eye on this one!