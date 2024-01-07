Maillayer
Send email campaigns via Amazon SES with NoCode
554 followers
Send email campaigns via Amazon SES with NoCode
554 followers
Unlock Cost-Effective Email Campaigns with Amazon SES: Send 10,000 Emails for Only $1, Guaranteeing Inbox Delivery and Spam Avoidance.
Iconbuddy Figma Plugin
Free DALLE-3 Avatar Generator
Been a very early user of Maillayer and have used it on multiple clients so far.
excited for the v2 launch
Iconbuddy Figma Plugin
@fayazahmed I really thanks for giving feedback while using this product. This getting now more stable and better.
Invoice generator
The best thing: self-hosted!
Great work man!
Iconbuddy Figma Plugin
@csaba_kissi Thanks Csaba. I really appreciate your support and feedbacks.
OG Image Generator
Buy once software is a great offer for email saas!