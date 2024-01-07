Maillayer

Maillayer

Send email campaigns via Amazon SES with NoCode

554 followers

Visit website
Unlock Cost-Effective Email Campaigns with Amazon SES: Send 10,000 Emails for Only $1, Guaranteeing Inbox Delivery and Spam Avoidance.
This is the 2nd launch from Maillayer. View more
Maillayer

Maillayer

Launching today
Email marketing without subscriptions
Self-hosted email marketing platform. One-time payment, no monthly fees.
Maillayer gallery image
Maillayer gallery image
Maillayer gallery image
Maillayer gallery image
Maillayer gallery image
Maillayer gallery image
Maillayer gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
EmailMarketing
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Mohd Danish
Maker
📌
Hey, Danish here 👋 This is Maillayer v2.0, a self-hosted Mailchimp alternative that’s truly yours. I built it because email marketing shouldn’t cost hundreds every month or restrict you to one domain. With Maillayer, you buy once, host yourself, and send unlimited emails forever, powered by Amazon SES at just $0.10 per 1,000 emails. When running my projects like Iconbuddy and SuperDevPro, I struggled to find a tool that was affordable, flexible, and privacy-friendly. Most platforms charged per contact or domain, so I built Maillayer for founders, marketers, and indie teams who want full control over their email infrastructure without recurring costs. Today, over 200 teams use Maillayer to send newsletters, transactional emails, and automations with a clean dashboard and powerful features: 📨 Email Campaigns 🌍 Geographic Insights 👥 Contact Management 🔗 Integrations 🌐 Custom Domain ⚙️ AWS Powered 🧩 Template Editor 📊 Event Tracking ✅ Brand Verification 📈 Performance Stats 🎨 Custom Branding 📦 Bulk Operations ⏱️ Real-time Analytics 📁 Multi-file Upload 🔥 Domain Warmup 💌 Transactional API 🗓️ Post Scheduler 🔄 Auto-Sync List If you’ve ever felt trapped by subscriptions or platform lock-ins, you’ll love Maillayer. Check it out at maillayer.com 💌
Fayaz Ahmed

Been a very early user of Maillayer and have used it on multiple clients so far.

excited for the v2 launch

Mohd Danish
Maker

@fayazahmed I really thanks for giving feedback while using this product. This getting now more stable and better.

Csaba Kissi

The best thing: self-hosted!

Great work man!

Mohd Danish
Maker

@csaba_kissi Thanks Csaba. I really appreciate your support and feedbacks.

Ilias Ism
💎 Pixel perfection

Buy once software is a great offer for email saas!