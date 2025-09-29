Launching today
Email-powered AI assistant to turn any email into a task

MailKick transforms emails into actions in Notion, Google Calendar, Slack, and more with just a simple CC or forward.
Launch tags:
EmailProductivityNotion
Rami Madi
Maker
📌

Hey Product Hunt! 👋

I’m Rami, the maker of MailKick.

I built MailKick because I was constantly copying bits of emails into Notion or Sheets to keep track of follow-ups, reminders, and tasks… and I’d still miss things.

So I thought: why not let email itself do the work?

With MailKick, you just CC or forward an email (e.g. @mailkick add this to my Notion to-do list for Monday) and it instantly creates the task, no plugins, no setup, works from any email client.

Here’s what I’m most excited about:
- Works out-of-the-box, just connect accounts
- Sends reminders automatically (so nothing slips through)
- Plays nicely with Notion, Google Calendar, Google Sheets, Slack & more

We’re in closed beta right now, and I’d love your feedback before we open up to everyone.
👉 https://mailkick.me/beta-signup

I’d love to hear:
– What email pain do you face most often?
– Which integrations would you want to see next?

Thanks for checking us out, can’t wait to hear what you think! 🙌

