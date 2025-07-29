Launching today
Magic Sandbox

Magic Sandbox

An AI assistant with an app store

18 followers

Visit website
On Magic Sandbox, your AI assistant can interact with community-built Magic Sandbox apps to help you get things done. Developers can easily publish and monetize their own AI-powered apps.
Magic Sandbox gallery image
Magic Sandbox gallery image
Magic Sandbox gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Kevin Kelleher
Maker
📌

Hey Product Hunt!

I’m Kevin, founder of Magic Sandbox. Magic Sandbox is an AI app platform where your AI assistant doesn't just chat with you but can also interact with community-built apps on your behalf to help you get things done.

For users: that means you can chat with your apps, like your notes, spreadsheets, or anything else that the community develops (I just built an AI powered fantasy football app for my draft this weekend!).

For developers: Magic Sandbox handles hosting, auth, payments, and persisting data, so building apps is super easy. It's a great platform for publishing (and monetizing!) your vibe coded apps.


It’s free to get started - if you check it out, I would love to hear your feedback! What kind of apps would you want to see added to the platform?

Intercom
Intercom
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted