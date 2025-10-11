Launching today
World's first agentic AI vibe coding platform that builds full-stack web & mobile apps with English as the programming language. Our multi-agent architecture emulates how a real, high-quality engineering team ships.
Hi makers!
I'm thrilled to launch Emergent on Product Hunt today. We built Emergent because we believe everyone with ambitious ideas should be able to turn them into full-scale apps with just a prompt.
We believe the next big creator wave is happening in software and the old barriers of needing an expensive dev team has to be overcome for the world's most ambitious ideas to come to life.
We've built a system that emulates how a real, high-quality engineering team ships. Our core is a multi-agent system, where agents specialise:
Planning Agent for architecture
Coding Agent for the build
Testing Agent to test your apps
Deployment Agent to handle production errors
This end-to-end autonomous approach is why we were able to reach #1 in the world on the SWE-Bench benchmark. Our focus is on high-quality, bug-free, shippable apps.
We're extremely proud of what we're unlocking for non-technical makers around the world. We're seeing our users launch ideas they abandoned because of the complexity and cost of a dev shop.
Over 1.5M users have built 2M+ apps so far,
A Michigan jewellery store owner built an app to price repairs across 50 stores and now she's selling to other jewellers.
A small business owner replaced spreadsheets with an app that lets staff snap a photo to quickly onboard wheelchairs.
A UK ex-product manager launched an EV marketplace app for the booming electric vehicle sector.
What do you wish to build? What excites you about Emergent? What would you like to know before vibe coding your ideas?
We're here to answer any questions you have about our product. Thanks for checking us out!
Chance AI: Curiosity Lens
This is wild. 3.5 months since launch and over 1.5M users have built 2M+ apps!.
That’s not just growth, that’s ignition. 🚀
What’s exciting about Emergent isn’t just the speed, it’s what it represents.
For years, “no-code” meant toy projects.
Emergent feels like the first platform where AI actually builds, not just scaffolds. The fact that you can go from an idea in your head to a production-ready app in one chat thread is something founders have been dreaming about for a decade.
Big congrats to @mukundjha @madhav_jha and the team for pulling this off.
Feels like we’re watching the moment where building software finally becomes as natural as thinking it.
Thank you for hunting us, Kevin! @kevin
humit
Building software at the speed of thought feels like a real superpower! I’ve been addicted to Emergent for quite some time and couldn’t recommend it more :)
Build
It has been a thrilling ride over the last 4 months to see people from 180+ countries bring their most ambitious ideas to life and we are just getting started.
This matters because we are not talking about simple apps and websites, Emergent helps you bring your most complex and ambitious ideas to life because it is architected to work like a team of engineers.
If you can think it, you can build it. Can't wait to see what makers here ship.
I tried Emergent to help me create a small AI tool.. and expected to bring all my prompting skills on play... But surprisingly Emergent was able to build a cool tool with very minimal prompting
Sellkit
Congrats! Does it handle version control and code reviews automatically?
I thought I had seen everything there is to see within Marketing. But now I've entered my "vibe marketing" era with Emergent and I'm becoming a whole new marketer with a new skill set.
Exciting time (and exciting tool) for campaigns, creativity and building ambitious ideas!
As part of Emergent's marketing team, I'd love to hear from the community specifically about what marketing ideas we can help you build.