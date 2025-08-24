Launching today
Macrowave
Macrowave lets you instantly turn any Mac audio into a private, real-time stream. Share a link, broadcast peer-to-peer with no tracking, and listen on iPhone, Mac, or web. Enjoy minimal delay and perfect sync for music, co-working, or shared experiences.
Launch Team
Hey Product Hunt,
in June @necmttn and I wished there was a simple way to turn our Mac into a radio station so we could share whatever we were listening to with our friends while co-working.
The result is Macrowave, a native macOS and iOS app that makes it simple to host your own radio station. You can use it to broadcast audio to your friends, followers, or colleagues. We put a lot of love and effort into the skeuomorphic design and make every interaction feel unique and fun.
You only need 3 steps to get started:
Download & launch Macrowave
Select from which app you want to broadcast audio
Share the link with your friends or followers (they don’t need our app)
It's completely private and uses peer-to-peer technology for minimal latency between the broadcaster and listeners. Being P2P gives Macrowave the advantage of being real-time with almost zero latency compared to other streaming services like YouTube or Twitch, where you usually have between 10 and 30 seconds of delay. This was important to us because we wanted to experience beat drops at the same time while working in busy co-working spaces.
Since we released the app, we have seen people host their own radio stations and live podcasts. What will your station sound like?
We hope you will have a lot of fun with it. ❤️
xoxo
Lucas
You did an elegant graphic designs guys. It totally feels like Apple product :)
thank you @busmark_w_nika. We tried to build something that feels unique and fun. <3
StartKit.AI
Beautifully designed and executed. Love this product! Congrats on the launch guys <3
Thank you@dinkydani21 <3