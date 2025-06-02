Long
Invest in startups before VCs get in
Long is a permissionless platform enabling anyone to fund and support ambitious startups from day one. Built for long-term value creation, it ensures fair access to early-stage projects without the typical hype or insider advantages.
Why “vibe raising” matters
We already vibe-code: ship a prototype, share a link, watch feedback roll in.
Funding, though, still feels like homework—pitch decks, cold emails, months of “let’s sync next week.” VC funding might be great—later. At day-zero it’s slow, intro-driven, and inefficient.
Vibe raising is the missing twin: one-click funding that carries the same creative energy as shipping. Launch fast, let real supporters back you, and keep rolling.
Vibe Raise with Long
Launch in minutes
Name, description, logo—done. Skip the gatekeepers.
Invite true believers
Your first backers buy in early and double as a built-in distribution crew.
Grow a sticky community
Supporters share upside, so they root for every feature drop—not quick flips.
Funding scales with launch volume
The more attention and trades your launch attracts, the more capital unlocks. Long takes a small fee from each trade and shares it with projects, so growth feeds your runway.
Spark viral moments for even bigger raises
Turning buzz into fuel is the whole game: bigger waves of attention → higher volume → larger ongoing funding. Momentum literally pays.
Perfect for
Indie hackers and small teams shipping weekly.
Open-source maintainers who need both cash and committed users.
Communities looking to back their own ideas instead of chasing grants.
Startups tired of the “pitch first, build later” grind.
Try it today
Spin up a launch for free by just connecting your x account on https://app.long.xyz
DM me here or on X (@Natan_Benish) for additional technical and marketing launch support.
If the vision resonates, an upvote helps more makers trade pitch decks for pure momentum.
Let’s turn shipping energy into funding energy—together. 🚀
It’s refreshing to see a platform designed around fairness and long-term value instead of hype cycles. Giving everyone access to early-stage opportunities — without gatekeeping — is a powerful step forward for the startup ecosystem.
@supa_l
Thank you!
Long is here to unlock capital formation for any idea in the world.
Notion
Bullish on vibe raising.
Do you think traditional VC firms will change in the coming years?
@benln
Thank you Ben!
There are two major forces at play here: development time and costs are decreasing rapidly, while AI innovation is swiftly disrupting entire industries. For most ventures, this shifts the moat from having an MVP with deep technical IP toward distribution and GTM strategy.
The most successful VCs will likely be those who can help accelerate growth. Skilled angel investors can also significantly outperform by providing hands-on acceleration.
In the case of Long, we believe crowdfunding is key to securing both funding and distribution, with some investors becoming super users and tastemakers.