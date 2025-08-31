Launching today
Locki
Encrypt/decrypt text directly where you type
Locki is a lightweight browser extension that makes it simple to protect your sensitive data. It automatically encrypts text before sending it and decrypts it when received, keeping your communication private and secure.
Hello!
I’m excited to share Locki, a browser extension I created to make text encryption simple and practical. The idea came from the need to share sensitive information (like API keys or passwords) in tools like email, documents, chats, etc., without risking data leaks.
With Locki, you can:
- Encrypt/decrypt text directly where you type
- Keep encrypted fragments visible but unreadable until unlocked
- Manage keys securely and even share them with your team
It is available in Chrome and Chrome-based browsers, Firefox, and Safari.
This is just the beginning. I’d love to hear your feedback and ideas on how Locki could be even more useful.
Thanks for checking it out!
Looks pretty convenient! I'll give it a try. Congrats with the launch!
@anastasiia_kiosieva thank you!
If you have any questions please feel free to reach out!
This is simple and extremely useful. Upvoted. So, if I want to share my encrypted text to any member I must share my public key with them? Does it offer key versioning and management too, like if I want to share different keys to different members.