30 followers
Get instant E-E-A-T scores and AI-powered recommendations to improve your content's trustworthiness and search rankings.
What do you think? …
Content Gap Report for LLM SEO
What's EEAT?
EEAT are guidelines by Google on evaluating content quality.EEAT stands for Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness.
Experience: Does the content creator have first-hand or life experience with the topic? For example, product reviews from someone who actually used the product.
Expertise: Does the creator have formal knowledge, qualifications, or deep understanding of the subject matter? For example because they are a certified in the field they are writing about.
Authoritativeness: Is the creator or website recognized as a go-to source for this topic? Are they cited by others in the field?
Trustworthiness: Is the content accurate, honest, safe, and reliable? This includes factors like website security, transparency about authors, and factual accuracy.
EEAT is particularly important for "Your Money or Your Life" (YMYL) topics - content that could impact someone's health, financial stability, safety, or well-being.
LLM SEO EEAT lets you automatically check your content (or content of competitors) for how well they score within these guidelines.
We built this tool to help SEO consultants, in-house marketing teams and agencies to reduce the manual and often quite subjective work of EEAT scoring so they can get a quick assessment and can focus on improving the content better for their users because that is what actually moves the needle.
I hope you find this tool as useful as we do.Any feedback on how we can improve it is highly appreciated!
Content Gap Report for LLM SEO
What's EEAT?
EEAT are guidelines by Google on evaluating content quality.
EEAT stands for Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness.
Experience: Does the content creator have first-hand or life experience with the topic? For example, product reviews from someone who actually used the product.
Expertise: Does the creator have formal knowledge, qualifications, or deep understanding of the subject matter? For example because they are a certified in the field they are writing about.
Authoritativeness: Is the creator or website recognized as a go-to source for this topic? Are they cited by others in the field?
Trustworthiness: Is the content accurate, honest, safe, and reliable? This includes factors like website security, transparency about authors, and factual accuracy.
EEAT is particularly important for "Your Money or Your Life" (YMYL) topics - content that could impact someone's health, financial stability, safety, or well-being.
LLM SEO EEAT lets you automatically check your content (or content of competitors) for how well they score within these guidelines.
We built this tool to help SEO consultants, in-house marketing teams and agencies to reduce the manual and often quite subjective work of EEAT scoring so they can get a quick assessment and can focus on improving the content better for their users because that is what actually moves the needle.
I hope you find this tool as useful as we do.
Any feedback on how we can improve it is highly appreciated!