Get instant E-E-A-T scores and AI-powered recommendations to improve your content's trustworthiness and search rankings.
This is the 2nd launch from LLM SEO EEAT. View more
Check what Google thinks of your content
SEO EEAT Check
Launching today
Get instant E-E-A-T scores and AI-powered recommendations to improve your content's trustworthiness and search rankings.
Free
Launch Team / Built With
findable.
What's EEAT check? It's a fast way to automatically check your content and the content of your competitors for how well it follows Google's content guidelines for EEAT (Experience, Expertise, Authority and Trustworthiness).
These are general content quality guidelines that are used for ranking Google search engine results and are especially important for all topics around finance and health (YMYL: your money your life).
EEAT is not only important for Google but also important when you want to make sure your content is optimized to be findable in general whether that is on traditional search engines Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, social media platforms, Youtube or ChatGPT.
Since we launched the initial version of EEAT Check here on Product Hunt we got a ton of feedback from users as well as from fellow makers on here.
Thank you so much!
Since then we did a major rewrite of the engine behind EEAT check.
We are now considering more than 100 signals for grading content into Experience, Expertise, Authority and Trustworthiness based on official content review guidelines from Google.
I'm super happy that we can roll this out to you today.
You can check any content by just pasting a URL. It's free and only takes a few seconds.
If you have more content to check: the new EEAT engine is also available to all Findable Pro customers as part of the Findable toolkit (https://findableapp.com)
findable.
What’s EEAT Check? It’s the fastest way to see if your content (or your competitors’) meets Google’s EEAT standards:
Experience, Expertise, Authority, Trustworthiness.
Since our first launch here on PH we rebuilt the engine from scratch.
EEAT Check now looks at 100+ signals based on Google’s official guidelines and gives you a clear grade in seconds—just paste a URL.
It’s free to try, and if you want to check at scale, the full engine is included in Findable Pro.
Excited to share this with you today 🚀
Really impressed with how EEAT Check now evaluates content across 100+ signals based on Google’s own guidelines. I especially like the numeric scoring, it makes it so much easier to see where my content stands and what areas need improvement. A very practical tool for SEO and content strategy! Thank you for an another awesome GEO tool.