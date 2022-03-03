• 3 reviews

Absolutely massive deal for anyone building live features into their products. Combine that with a great developer experience out of the box and even a beginner can build the next Figma over the weekend - I have personally built some spectacular things with it that were simply impossible before due to taking too long - and I'm always happy when I get to build more with new fancy toys. Finally, an amazing team led by amazing @stevenfabre - can't wait what innovation you'll bring going forward, stay awesome and true to your goal <3