Liveblocks gives you ready-made features like AI Copilots, Comments, and Multiplayer Editing to make your product more engaging and grow your business.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
Excited to share Liveblocks 3.0 with you, our biggest release yet.
Over the past few years, we’ve helped hundreds of teams make their products collaborative. Now we’re bringing AI into the mix, with the same level of depth, polish, and ease of use you’re used to.
With Liveblocks 3.0, you can turn your product into the space where people and AI collaborate.It gives you:
🤖 Context-aware AI copilots that can take actions, embedded directly in your UI
✨ Comments, notifications, live cursors, and multiplayer editing
⚛️ Pre-built React components you can drop into your app in minutes
No backend setup. No AI expertise required. This enables you to unlock the secret sauce behind world‑class products. In just a few lines of code:
Multiplayer like Figma
Comments like Notion
AI companion like Microsoft Copilot
Annotations like Google Docs
Whiteboard like Miro
Spreadsheets like Google Sheets
Inbox like Linear
AI copilots like Notion
and more...
We’ll be here all day answering questions and sharing more. Would love your feedback!
Portals
Congrats on launching 3.0! I was impressed with Liveblocks in the past and recently added real-time collaboration features to my own app, so it'll be great to try out Liveblocks again
@gordon_wu3 thank you. Excited for you to give Liveblocks a try again. Here if you need anything!