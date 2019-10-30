This is the 7th launch from Supernova.io. View more

Supernova.io Launching today Vibes for real product teams

Today's vibe-coding tools let you explore ideas, but don't help with the rest of the real product process. So for people like you—who brainstorm, document, iterate, collect feedback and collaborate as a team—we built Supernova, a collaborative platform for product manager, designers and engineers that supercharges your workflows so you can deliver your next feature 100x faster, while staying true to your brand, design system and quality of your work.

Free Options Launch tags: Design Tools • Developer Tools