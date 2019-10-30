Supernova.io

Supernova shortens your product development journey - from idea to prototype, spec, and final feature - to a fraction of the time required by manual processes. Built on the world's most powerful design system platform, trusted by thousands of leading product teams, it supercharges your delivery like you've never experienced before.
Vibes for real product teams
Today's vibe-coding tools let you explore ideas, but don't help with the rest of the real product process. So for people like you—who brainstorm, document, iterate, collect feedback and collaborate as a team—we built Supernova, a collaborative platform for product manager, designers and engineers that supercharges your workflows so you can deliver your next feature 100x faster, while staying true to your brand, design system and quality of your work.
Launch Team / Built With

👋 Hey Product Hunt, Jiri here. I’m the founder of Supernova.io. Imagine turning a vague product idea into a polished prototype, specs, business cases, marketing materials, and, most importantly, code you can integrate into your codebase - all while collaborating seamlessly with your team and staying true to your design system. That’s exactly what Supernova makes possible, enabled by 7 years of blood and sweat that went into building it. It’s an AI-powered workspace that lets product teams explore ideas, iterate prototypes, generate docs, and align with stakeholders, without the chaos of app-hopping or starting from scratch every time. ❓Why Supernova? Most AI tools promise instant miracles, but real product work is messy: days of grinding on features, endless revisions, stakeholder feedback, and building on your existing product and brand otherwise it just won't pass the quality check. We built Supernova for those grounded realities - connecting your Figma designs, tokens, guidelines, even code libraries so AI prototypes feel like your actual product and you don't throw out the exploration the second it is finished. All of that on top of likely the most powerful design system platform in existence, used by teams of Air France, Kraft Heinz, Mozilla amongst several hundred others, including many from F500. ⚡ What are people doing with it? Here are just a few ways teams are already using Supernova: - Querying design systems with natural language—like “Show me error state tokens” or “Give me best icons for these purposes..” - Managing and documenting design tokens, assets, components, icons etc. to ensure brand consistency - Collaboratively exploring features (true multiplayer with team of humans and agents) using a new concept of parallel ideation (think Slack threads), then auto-generating synced PRDs, specs and other documents and pushing them to their workbenches like Jira - Exporting on-brand, on-codebase code straight to VS Code or Cursor using our remote MCP server - Collaborating with AI agents to iteratively refine the features to get them as close to production-ready as possible 🌍 Who is this for? - If you’re in a product team juggling PMs, designers, and engineers… - If you’re tired of disconnected tools and vibe-coding pitfalls… - If you’ve ever thought “why can’t we just build on what we have, faster?” Then supernova is for you. We started back in 2018 as a simple design-to-code bridge, raised our seed in 2022, and just closed ~$10M Series A to help us scale. We tripled our user base in the 12 months and all that -without- the platform we are launching today. Thanks so much for checking it out. I’d love to hear your thoughts, use cases, or questions in the comments - our team is insanely goated and we listen to the feedback all the time, so we'll incorporate most of the things you ask for (if they make sense :) in no time. About time pros also get a little bit of vibe love ❤️
Filip Gres

Looking forward to trying it out. Well done, team!

Honza Toman
Maker

We're live! 🎉 After months of building, Supernova has evolved beyond our design systems platform into AI prototyping tailored to product processes — building fully on everything we've learned, with new branding to match.

Two features I'm particularly happy about:

  • threads that let you run parallel explorations with agents working in the background,

  • and two-way sync between prototypes and documents — change one, update the other one, with the help of AI agents.

The two-way sync saves incredible amounts of time.

And once you try vibe-prototyping in threads, you won't want to do it any other way.

Give it a try and let us know what you think.

