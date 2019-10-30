Supernova shortens your product development journey - from idea to prototype, spec, and final feature - to a fraction of the time required by manual processes. Built on the world's most powerful design system platform, trusted by thousands of leading product teams, it supercharges your delivery like you've never experienced before.
Vibes for real product teams
Today's vibe-coding tools let you explore ideas, but don't help with the rest of the real product process. So for people like you—who brainstorm, document, iterate, collect feedback and collaborate as a team—we built Supernova, a collaborative platform for product manager, designers and engineers that supercharges your workflows so you can deliver your next feature 100x faster, while staying true to your brand, design system and quality of your work.
Looking forward to trying it out. Well done, team!
We're live! 🎉 After months of building, Supernova has evolved beyond our design systems platform into AI prototyping tailored to product processes — building fully on everything we've learned, with new branding to match.
Two features I'm particularly happy about:
threads that let you run parallel explorations with agents working in the background,
and two-way sync between prototypes and documents — change one, update the other one, with the help of AI agents.
The two-way sync saves incredible amounts of time.
And once you try vibe-prototyping in threads, you won't want to do it any other way.
Give it a try and let us know what you think.
Sending you all the best wishes for a successful launch today