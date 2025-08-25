Launching today
LinkedIn MCP
MCP server that lets AI assistants control your LinkedIn
7 followers
MCP server that lets AI assistants control your LinkedIn
7 followers
MCP server that connects your LinkedIn account to AI assistants like Claude, Cursor, and VS Code. Ask them to search for leads, send messages, analyze profiles, and much more – they'll handle it through our cloud browser, safely and automatically.
Payment Required
Launch tags:API•LinkedIn•Marketing automation
Launch Team
Inbound — The email platform that lets you send, receive emails
The email platform that lets you send, receive emails
Promoted
English Speaking Practice