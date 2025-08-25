Launching today
LinkedIn MCP

LinkedIn MCP

MCP server that lets AI assistants control your LinkedIn

7 followers

Visit website
MCP server that connects your LinkedIn account to AI assistants like Claude, Cursor, and VS Code. Ask them to search for leads, send messages, analyze profiles, and much more – they'll handle it through our cloud browser, safely and automatically.
LinkedIn MCP gallery image
LinkedIn MCP gallery image
LinkedIn MCP gallery image
LinkedIn MCP gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
APILinkedInMarketing automation
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Vlad Prudnikov
Maker
📌
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Just launched LinkedIn MCP – now your AI assistant can use LinkedIn for you! Imagine asking Claude, Cursor, VS Code, or Windsurf to: 💬 "Search for product managers at fintech companies in New York". 💬 "Find all decision makers at Acme Corp and send them connection requests". 💬 "Get all my pending connection requests and withdraw each one of them". 💬 "Pull contacts labeled 'follow-up' from my CRM and send personalized messages". ...and it just does it. No coding. No scripts. Just natural conversation with your AI. 🎯 What makes it special: Your AI gets access to 30+ LinkedIn tools through our secure cloud browser: search, connect, message, analyze – everything you do manually, but your assistant handles it based on your instructions. ⚡ Setup takes 2 minutes: Get tokens → Add config → Start automating 🚀 Perfect for: Sales teams, recruiters, and anyone tired of LinkedIn's daily grind. We're excited to see what you'll build with this! Questions? Fire away!
Inbound
Inbound
The email platform that lets you send, receive emails
Promoted