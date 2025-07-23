Voice-native AI code review workspace that helps engineers review 5x faster. Highlight code, speak your thoughts, and it explains changes, points you to files, and drafts comments in your voice. It feels like a live review session with a senior team member.
LightLayer
Hi we're Isaac and Mus and we’re launching LightLayer! A voice-first AI code review workspace that helps engineers review code 5x faster.
AI writes code in minutes now; reviews still drag for days. We experienced this at Meta and NVIDIA, we’d lose hours ping-ponging questions: grep docs, ask “why,” craft code examples, re-type comments. Whenever we pulled the author over though and talked through the diff, we can get through days of PR reviews in minutes and ship way faster. So we’re turning that into a tool: highlight code, talk, and an agent pulls context and drafts the comments for you. While code review agents like CodeRabbit focus on first-pass reviews, the ultimate bottleneck is still human understanding and feedback, we're working on solving that.
If you're excited about AI + devtools, voice UX, or fixing code review, we’d love to hear from what you think.
This is our first public launch (Beta v0.1) so we're pretty sure we will be bombarded with bugs 😅, please report any here: https://github.com/lightlayer-dev/community/issues 🙏.
BestPage.ai
No way, voice-powered code reviews? I spend way too long typing out feedback—being able to just talk it out sounds like a total workflow game-changer. Super curious if it supports multiple languages!