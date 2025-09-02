Launching today
LettuceTalk
AI caregiving conversation cards for bilingual families
6 followers
It's hard to talk to your aging parents about their care, especially for families with language barriers. LettuceTalk makes those conversations joyful and easy with multilingual prompts on caregiving for the whole family, customizable online with AI.
Launch tags:Artificial Intelligence•Digital Art•Health
