Launching today
LettuceTalk

LettuceTalk

AI caregiving conversation cards for bilingual families

It's hard to talk to your aging parents about their care, especially for families with language barriers. LettuceTalk makes those conversations joyful and easy with multilingual prompts on caregiving for the whole family, customizable online with AI.
