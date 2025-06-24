Lemchat
LemChat is the easiest way to create your version of ChatGPT for all your content/business, being installed on your website, and work for you to answer/record every customer question instantly
Hey Product Hunt Community! 👋 Thrilled to launch LemChat here today! 🚀
We built LemChat because we needed it ourselves. Our team was using AI tools daily and kept thinking: "Why can't we have ChatGPT that actually knows OUR business and serve as a customer support?"
Existing solutions were either crazy expensive ($40+/month even $499+/month) or frustratingly unstable. So we built what we wished existed:
✅ Actually free to start - 100 message credits, no credit card needed
✅ Train on YOUR content - websites, PDFs, docs, FAQs in minutes
✅ 99% accurate answers - only responds using your data, no hallucinations
✅ Never miss a lead - captures contact info when you're offline
✅ Embed anywhere - one line of code for websites, apps, help desks
✅ 95+ languages - serve global customers instantly
💡 Here's the thing:
We're not going to game Product Hunt. No fake hype. No asking friends for votes.
We’re here for real users, real feedback, and real conversations.
💪 So here's our deal:
🎁 Leave your review and vote here (good OR bad) → Get 100 bonus credits. Simply message us
🎁 Find a bug or suggest a feature (submit at lemchat.com/dashboard/support ) → Get another 100 credits.
🎁 Both? → That's 300 FREE credits total (worth ~$5). Offer valid until July 31st
Feel free to ask us about LemChat here - or let us know what you think! Happy hunting! 😄