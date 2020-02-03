Lazy
A capture tool for knowledge.4.5•88 reviews•
2.5K followers
Context switching is poison for productivity. When you get that brilliant idea or see something inspiring, you should be able to take smart notes without switching app or tabs. That’s Lazy. One ⌘ shortcut to capture anywhere. Sign up to our waitlist at lazy.so!
Lazy
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
A few years ago, we launched Lazy here for the first time and some of you might remember we took home a Golden Kitty for it. 🐱
Back then, we built Lazy on a simple belief:
The process of capturing information is broken.
A single shortcut should let you take notes from anywhere — emails, PDFs, videos, tweets — without breaking context.
But capturing was just the beginning.
Today, we’re launching Lazy 2.0 — your thinking partner, grounded in your own knowledge, ready to surface what you might’ve forgotten or build on what you already know — right where you work, write, or read.
With the same shortcut, you can now:
→ Ask: “How does this relate to my notes?”
→ Or: “Did we talk about this in our last meeting?”
→ Even: “How does this compare with [[Collection of Notes]]?”
Lazy surfaces insights from your own past ideas — in context, and in real time.
It’s like having a conversation with your second brain (or as we like to say, your second heart ❤️).
🧠 Whether you’re skimming a Paul Graham essay, replying to a team email, or deep-diving a research PDF — hit ⌘J and Lazy shows you what you’ve already thought, written, or saved that’s relevant.
All without switching tabs. No need to copy/paste.
Just one command — and your knowledge shows up.
We believe this is a new way to think with your notes — not just store them.
We’re so excited to share this next chapter with you!
If you find yourself struggling to keep your focus or you're simply a lazy person constantly trying to find easier ways to do complicated things — join us, we've been waiting for you!
👉 lazy.so
— Ahmed
⌘
Ness Labs
@demtzu This has to be the most powerful shortcut ever! Massive congrats to the entire team, this new version is incredible 😍
Cycle
@demtzu wow!! The new Lazy is looking great! 😍 Can't wait to keep compound interest for my past captures 🥰
Congrats on the launch! Love how Lazy seamlessly connects my notes with real-time insights. Could you share which user personas benefit most and what typical daily workflows look like for them?
Lazy
@techacc Thanks He, really appreciate it 🙌 We’re seeing a lot of executives, knowledge workers, and creatives who deal with constant context switching, love using Lazy as a way to stay in flow. Most use Lazy to capture insights from articles, videos and documents in real time — then revisit, distill key information and organize them when they’ve got space to think. It’s all about staying focused in the moment without losing what matters.
In truth, I think Lazy is for anyone feeling overwhelmed by the constant stream of information and content fighting for your attention — it shouldn’t feel like work to capture what matters or make sense of it later, and that’s where we’ve seen the majority of users find Lazy especially helpful 🖤
Portia AI
Love this one, this would be a game-changing particularly for videos!
Lazy
@omar_elmohandes Thanks Omar, really appreciate it! Lazy works especially well for capturing transcripts and insights on videos!