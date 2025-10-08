Launching today
The launchpad replacement for MacOS 26 to find all your apps

Launchie brings back the power of Launchpad with drag & drop reordering, custom folders, and customizable hotkeys for macOS 26 Tahoe. Free download for Apple Silicon Macs.
ProductivityUser ExperienceApple
Nick Friedrich
After MacOS 26 Tahoe was released many people asked theirselves (me included): wtf? where is the launchpad. Give me my launchpad back That's where I decided to take it in my own hands and program a powerful replacement, that might outperform even the OG Launchpad from pre macos 26. Hope you like it! Yes, it's free
