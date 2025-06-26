Launch builds real products from a single prompt- frontend, backend, a built-in database, and live integrations. No Supabase. No Zapier. When you’re stuck, a real human helps you debug and ship. From idea to live app in minutes, with support you can trust.
Hi everyone! I’m Prakash Sanker, CEO and Founder of Launch 👋
Super excited to share Launch, a new way to go from idea to a functional product, fast.
Launch lets you build real, production-ready apps by describing them in plain English. From frontend to backend, database to integrations. No Supabase, no Zapier, no glue code.
What makes Launch stand out?
🧑💻 Real human support
Whenever you’re stuck, an actual person helps you debug, fix errors, or walk you through a problem. No generic chatbot replies.
📦 Built-in database
Your apps come with a production-grade database out of the box. No separate setup or third-party subscriptions.
⚡ Fast shipping
Go from idea to working product in minutes, not weeks.
🔌 Real integrations
Stripe, Auth, CRMs, and more- already connected and ready to go.
✅ Get started free
Explore Launch at no cost and see how fast you can ship your next product.
You can also watch a quick walkthrough here: https://youtu.be/Jgno7lg5vdk
Launch is for makers who want to build real products, not just prototypes.
Hey 👋! I am Karishnu, an engineer at Launch! Finally watching this launch go live is deeply gratifying.
I built this because I got tired of the illusion.
The “easy-start AI builders” story falls apart fast. Glossy demos hid messy realities—human backfills, financial smoke, and fragile tech.
Scaling hurts. Surprise usage caps, opaque pricing tiers, data/row ceilings, and real security gaps across low-/no-code stacks.
AI editors still break builds & hallucinate code under pressure. Slow / stuck code generations, context loss, and fabricated outputs remain common. Guardrails matter.
So we built those guardrails: every run is tested, type-checked, and explainable. Describe your app in plain language; get deployable, scalable code you can trust.
Thank you for giving it a shot—I can’t wait to see what you build.
👋 I’m one of the makers of Launch.today — and I’ve been using it myself to quickly spin up AI-powered apps.
Tried it with a fresh prompt recently, and honestly, I was thrilled with the result. The first version it generated was functional, well-structured, and required almost no tweaking. Exactly what we envisioned when building it: fast idea-to-app turnaround.
Still exploring how far I can push it — but loving the experience so far. Would love your feedback if you give it a try! 🚀✨